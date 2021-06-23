NY ending alcohol-to-go sales at bars and restaurants

As the state of the emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic expires Thursday, so will an executive order that allowed bars and restaurants to offer delivery and takeout alcoholic beverage orders.
After Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that he will not renew the state of emergency, the State Liquor Authority advised its licensees that the "temporary pandemic-related privileges for to-go and delivery of alcoholic beverages will end after June 24."
Before Cuomo's decision to end the state of emergency, the State Liquor Authority had announced three weeks ago that the guidance would be extended through July 5.
The to-go and delivery services began in the early days of the pandemic when bars and restaurants couldn't host customers. The order allowed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for off-site consumption. To purchase an alcoholic beverage to go or for delivery, customers were required to order food.
Cuomo issued the initial order in March, then extended it throughout 2020 and for the first half of this year.
While bars and restaurants are now permitted to operate at normal capacity and with no COVID-related restrictions, the beverage services provided an additional revenue stream — one that will dry up now that the state of emergency will end on Thursday.
There were discussions about a permanent measure to extend the alcohol-to-go order beyond the pandemic, but the state Legislature didn't act on the proposal before the end of the legislative session this month.
Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, urged state government officials to do more to help an industry that has been hurt by the pandemic.
"While the lifting of the emergency order is a welcome milestone to the end of the pandemic, with it comes the sudden end to alcohol-to-go," she said. "A permanent extension of alcohol-to-go is supported by 78% of New Yorkers, but the legislature failed to extend it and now the executive order has ended. Only in New York would elected officials ignore an overwhelming majority of the public."
