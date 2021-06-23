NY ending alcohol-to-go sales at bars and restaurants

As the state of the emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic expires Thursday, so will an executive order that allowed bars and restaurants to offer delivery and takeout alcoholic beverage orders.

After Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that he will not renew the state of emergency, the State Liquor Authority advised its licensees that the "temporary pandemic-related privileges for to-go and delivery of alcoholic beverages will end after June 24."

Before Cuomo's decision to end the state of emergency, the State Liquor Authority had announced three weeks ago that the guidance would be extended through July 5.

The to-go and delivery services began in the early days of the pandemic when bars and restaurants couldn't host customers. The order allowed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for off-site consumption. To purchase an alcoholic beverage to go or for delivery, customers were required to order food.

Cuomo issued the initial order in March, then extended it throughout 2020 and for the first half of this year.