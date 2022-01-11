NY ends COVID-19 contact tracing, counties can focus on testing, vaccinations

What was once a critical part of New York's COVID-19 response has effectively ended.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and acting state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett announced Tuesday that New York will no longer require counties to conduct contact tracing investigations after positive COVID-19 tests.

"We're moving to more self-management when a person has either tested positive or been exposed to someone who tested positive and less active outreach by departments," Bassett said.

One reason for the change is the new isolation and quarantine guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days. For close contacts of positive cases, there are different quarantine rules depending on their vaccination status. If they are not fully vaccinated or if they are fully vaccinated but have not received their booster shot, they should quarantine for five days. No quarantine is required for individuals who are fully vaccinated and received their booster shot, but they should wear a mask while around other people for 10 days.

Another factor is the speed at which the omicron variant can spread. Bassett explained that the variant is highly contagious and has a short incubation period. During the winter surge, there has been a significant increase in the number of positive cases, but a "very short window for intervention to disrupt transmission," she added.

By no longer mandating contact tracing, Bassett said it will help state and local health departments focus on testing and vaccinations. Two websites — ny.gov/isolation and ny.gov/quarantine — will launch on Wednesday and feature attestation forms. The websites will also have more information about isolation and quarantine guidance.

For nearly two years since the pandemic began, counties would contact positive cases to place them into isolation. Additionally, close contacts were identified and directed to quarantine.

But the winter surge, largely driven by the omicron variant, is overwhelming local health departments. In Cayuga County, there have been 3,044 confirmed COVID-19 cases in December and the first nine days of January. But that tally does not include more than 1,000 positive cases that the health department was unable to contact.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday that anyone who tests positive should not expect a call from its contact tracers. A local official later clarified that the county will continue to conduct contact tracing investigations, but cases involving school-aged children will be prioritized.

Statewide, the volume of cases is too much for contact tracers to handle. On Sunday, the state reported 54,749 new positive cases.

Hochul said counties can decide if they want to continue contact tracing investigation, but it will not be a requirement.

"This is in response to their request given that we have 12,000 new cases a day," she continued. "It is almost impossible to do contact tracing the way we have been in the past."

