NY environmental bond act: Where it was supported, opposed and who left it blank?

New York voters on Tuesday passed a $4.2 billion environmental bond act that will be used to fund climate change mitigation, water quality and infrastructure projects across the state.

According to the state Board of Elections, 59% of New York voters — over 3.3 million people — supported the bond act. More than one-quarter of voters, 1.6 million people, voted against the ballot proposition.

The bond act received more support than opposition in 42 New York counties. Nearly three-quarters of Tompkins County voters cast "yes" votes, the highest rate among upstate New York counties. There was strong support for the bond act in New York City. In Manhattan, 80% voted for the proposition.

At least a plurality of voters in 20 counties — Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chenango, Delaware, Fulton, Genesee, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Livingston, Montgomery, Orleans, Schoharie, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties — opposed the bond act, according to the election night results. Wyoming County had the highest percentage of voters (57%) who opposed the proposition.

One challenge was getting voters to flip their ballots to vote on the proposition. Statewide, 12.11% of voters left it blank. That was driven by larger counties where higher numbers of voters did not vote on the proposition.

In four counties — Brooklyn, Chenango, Nassau and Rockland — the percentage of voters who left it blank topped 20%. One-quarter of Chenango County voters did not vote on the proposition, the highest in the state.

Most counties, though, reported lower percentages of voters that left the proposition blank on their ballots. Yates County had the lowest rate (4.32%). Cayuga County had the fifth-best percentage (5.03%) among the 62 counties.

Environmental groups pushed for passage of the $4.2 billion bond act, which includes $1.5 billion for climate change mitigation, $1.1 billion for restoration and flood risk reduction, $650 million for open space land conservation and recreation, and $650 million for water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure.

The union-backed Climate Jobs NY hailed the approval of the bond act.

"The Environmental Bond Act will accelerate renewable energy buildout and create tens of thousands of high-quality, family-sustaining jobs throughout New York, particularly in communities of color on the frontlines of climate breakdown," the coalition said.

There was some opposition to the bond act. The state Conservative Party urged voters to reject the proposition because it would add to the state's debt.

But most voters did not align with that argument. There was bipartisan support for the bond act, with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin voting for the $4.2 billion investment in environmental projects.