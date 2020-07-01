NY environmental chief: Use of fireworks increases risk of wildfires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As New York cracks down on illegal fireworks, state officials are warning residents ahead of Independence Day weekend about another consequence of the pyrotechnics: An increased risk of outdoor fires.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is urging New Yorkers to never use illegal fireworks. For fireworks that can be legally used in the state, a bucket of water should be kept nearby in case there's a fire. Used and unused fireworks should be soaked in water for a few hours before being discarded.

Fireworks are one of the top 12 causes of wildfires, according to the DEC. The National Safety Council says more than 18,000 fires are caused by fireworks annually. With a moderate risk for wildfires across a majority of the state, there is concern that the increased use of fireworks could spark outdoor blazes.

There are three active wildfires in New York that, combined, are burning nearly 11 acres of land in Herkimer, St. Lawrence and Tompkins counties. There were two wildfires in St. Lawrence County last week that burned 11 acres of land.