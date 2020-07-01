NY environmental chief: Use of fireworks increases risk of wildfires

As New York cracks down on illegal fireworks, state officials are warning residents ahead of Independence Day weekend about another consequence of the pyrotechnics: An increased risk of outdoor fires.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is urging New Yorkers to never use illegal fireworks. For fireworks that can be legally used in the state, a bucket of water should be kept nearby in case there's a fire. Used and unused fireworks should be soaked in water for a few hours before being discarded.
Fireworks are one of the top 12 causes of wildfires, according to the DEC. The National Safety Council says more than 18,000 fires are caused by fireworks annually. With a moderate risk for wildfires across a majority of the state, there is concern that the increased use of fireworks could spark outdoor blazes.
There are three active wildfires in New York that, combined, are burning nearly 11 acres of land in Herkimer, St. Lawrence and Tompkins counties. There were two wildfires in St. Lawrence County last week that burned 11 acres of land.
"We were fortunate to see some rain this past weekend, but the majority of lands across the state remain very dry," state DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "Recognizing the temptation to set off fireworks this weekend, DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to remember that in addition to being dangerous and in some cases, illegal, fireworks can start wildfires."
The concern about the risk of outdoor fires isn't limited to fireworks. There are other activities that could spark wildfires, including burning brush and campfires.
The DEC advises campers to use campfire rings, avoid building campfires near dry grass, leaves and overhanging branches, make sure the area around the campfire ring is clear of leaves and twigs, don't leave campfires unattended and drown the fire with water once you're done.
For burning brush or wood, don't burn on windy days, obey local laws, burn early in the mornings when humidity is usually high and winds are low, clear flammable material within 10 to 15 feet of the fire, keep a garden hose or water bucket nearby to extinguish the fire and drown the fire when you're done.
Burning leaves and trash is prohibited in New York. Materials, such as glass, newspapers, paper and plastic, should be recycled. Organic garden and kitchen waste should be composted.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.