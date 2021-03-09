NY expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get shots?

Beginning Wednesday, New York will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who made the announcement at the New York State Fairgrounds Tuesday, said that people age 60 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Before the change, the age group that qualified for the vaccinations was age 65 and up.

Anyone who is 60 and older can start making appointments for their vaccinations on Wednesday, according to Cuomo.

There will be more residents who are eligible next week. Beginning March 17, public-facing government employees, public-facing building workers and workers "providing necessary services" at nonprofit organizations can get vaccinated.

"These are the people who are the everyday heroes, who are out there doing their job," Cuomo said. "They're putting themselves in a possible position of exposure. They are essential for us to continue operating."

Along with additional groups who are eligible for the vaccine, Cuomo said that nearly all vaccination sites — county-run clinics, federally qualified health centers and state-run mass vaccination clinics — will be allowed to vaccinate anyone who is eligible.