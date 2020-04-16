NY extends stay-at-home order, non-essential business closures into May

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The reopening of New York's economy won't happen until mid-May — at the earliest.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that he is extending the "pause" due to the coronavirus pandemic until May 15. The policy, which applies statewide, orders residents to stay in their homes, bans mass gatherings and requires individuals to practice social distancing when in public.

Non-essential businesses will remain closed until May 15. While several types of businesses have been identified as essential, others — including casinos, golf courses and salons — are closed.

Cuomo decided to continue the shutdown based on the state's COVID-19 infection rate. Early projections suggested that the state could have an infection rate as 1.8, meaning that one person with COVID-19 would infect an average of 1.8 people with the virus.

The state's actual infection rate is 0.9 — one person with the virus is infecting an average of less than one other person. It's a positive sign, but there is a risk that the rate could spike again. If that happens, it will overwhelm hospitals in New York.

"The closedown has worked," Cuomo said. "However, we're not there yet."