NY farm labor wage board to vote on final overtime recommendation in September

The three-member Farm Laborers Wage Board will meet in September and issue a final recommendation on whether the overtime threshold should be lowered for New York farmworkers.

The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 — the day after Labor Day. The board will vote on its final report. If it is approved, state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon will have 45 days to review it and decide whether to go along with the board's recommendations.

Based on the timeline, a final decision would be made no later than Friday, Oct. 21.

More information about the wage board meeting will be posted at dol.ny.gov/farm-laborers-wage-board-hearings.

The wage board met in January and, in a 2-1 vote, approved three resolutions, one of which was to endorse a 40-hour overtime threshold for farmworkers. Denis Hughes, former president of the New York State AFL-CIO, and Brenda McDuffie, former president and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League, voted for the change. It was opposed by New York Farm Bureau David Fisher, who also sits on the board.

The proposal supported by Hughes and McDuffie would phase in the 40-hour overtime threshold over an eight-year period beginning in 2024. Every two years, the overtime standard would decrease by four hours — in 2024, it would be 56 hours a week, then 52 in 2026, 48 in 2028, 44 in 2030 and 40 in 2032.

Advocacy groups for farmworkers praised the wage board's vote, while farmers criticized the decision to lower the overtime threshold. Proponents of the change believe it would treat farmworkers like workers in other industries. But farmers worry that it could have serious economic consequences — one survey found that some farms may close or move out of state due to the policy.