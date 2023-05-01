A collective of New York agricultural organizations is criticizing the minimum wage increase that is part of the state budget agreement reached between Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders.

Beginning in 2024, the minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 an hour on Long Island, in New York City and Westchester County. In the rest of the state, it will rise from $14.20 to $15 an hour.

The minimum wage will increase by 50 cents in 2025 and again in 2026. In 2027, it will be linked to the consumer price index.

"In other words, if costs go up, so will your wages," Hochul said last week.

Before the budget agreement was announced, the Grow NY Farms Coalition urged state leaders to pause any minimum wage hikes. One concern is another pay hike would coincide with the first phase of the new overtime mandate that will take effect in 2024.

Now that more is known about the minimum wage increase, the group says it is "extremely disappointed."

"Farmers have continuously shared the economics and challenges that go along with farming, and industry and academic experts have repeatedly raised these concerns, including agriculture's unique inability to pass increased costs on to consumers," Grow NY Farms said. "As details continue to be negotiated, we implore the governor and legislature to correct this inflationary agreement."

The coalition added, "Changes must be made to protect our local food system and ensure our farms have a future in the Empire State."

Those changes are unlikely to happen as the state Legislature begins voting on budget bills this week.