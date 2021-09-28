NY finishes $1.5 million Sterling bridge project

A new state-funded bridge project aimed at improving flood resiliency in the town of Sterling has been completed.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday said work has finished on the $1.5 million bridge carrying McIntyre Road over Sterling Valley Creek. The new bridge replaces a double culvert that had gone under the road and was prone to flooding.

In 2019, the culvert was inundated, leading to erosion of the road's embankment on both sides. Emergency repairs forced the closure of the road, which was the only access to some properties north of the creek.

The new 71-foot single-span bridge is part of a large package of projects the state has funded via its Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative for Lake Ontario shoreline communities hit hard by flooding in recent years.

"The McIntyre Road project will address damage due to flooding and weather events and help to build back better and stronger," Hochul said in a press release. "Improved infrastructure is critical in helping to ensure our businesses and residents are safe and continue to strengthen the economy moving forward in our battle against climate change."