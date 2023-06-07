An $11 million federal grant has been awarded to finance a project that will eliminate some railroad crossings and improve pedestrian safety at the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County.

The state Department of Transportation will receive the funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration, which is administering the Grade Crossing Elimination program. The program is funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is commonly referred to as the bipartisan infrastructure law. The state's share of the project is a 20% non-federal match.

Flashers, gates, traffic lights and other devices will be installed at gates 1, 2, 4 and 6 and along State Fair Boulevard in the town of Geddes. The project also includes the installation of more than 17,000 square feet of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks.

Three railroad crossings will be eliminated, according to the state DOT. A new fence will be installed to surround the tracks. The Empire State Trail route at the fairgrounds will be altered so that users don't have to enter the fairgrounds, which would require them to cross the railroad tracks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul welcomed the federal support and believes the project will make the fairgrounds safer for visitors.

"From the moment a fairgoer departs a car, bus or train, the fairgrounds are fundamentally a pedestrian experience, and we want to keep pedestrians as safe as possible as they enjoy all the wonders that this 375-acre complex has to offer, Hochul said.

The state fairgrounds draws 2 million visitors annually — an estimate that includes the 13-day fair and non-fair events. The state fair draws roughly 1 million people each year, reaching a high of 1.3 million in 2019.

Design work for the project will begin in 2024 and the construction phase is expected to be completed in 2026.

Nationally, the Federal Railroad Administration awarded more than $570 million through the Railroad Crossing Elimination program. The grants will fund 63 projects in 32 states. The fairgrounds project is the lone award for New York in this round.

