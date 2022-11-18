NY gets $21M in federal funding to help Ukrainian refugees

New York is distributing more than $21 million in federal funding to 17 organizations across the state that are assisting Ukrainians who fled their county after Russia's invasion in February.

The aid was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement and will fund support services, such as employment assistance and skills training, offered through the federal Uniting for Ukraine program.

Uniting for Ukraine allows Ukrainians and their family members to stay in the United States for up to two years. Ukrainians who participate in the program must have a financial supporter in the U.S.

So far, 75,000 Ukrainians came to the U.S. after the Russians attacked their country. Nearly 20% of the refugees — 14,000 people, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office — are staying in New York.

The 17 organizations receiving funding include three in Syracuse — Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, Interfaith Works of Central New York and Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment. Each will get $300,000.

A handful of downstate entities will receive grants totaling more than $1 million, including Catholic Charities Community Services in New York City and the Hudson Valley ($4.9 million), CAMBA in Brooklyn, Commonpoint Queens and the International Rescue Committee in New York City ($3.3 million) and Catholic Charities of Long Island ($1.7 million).

"We are proud to continue to welcome those who have been forced to flee their homeland by the ongoing and unjust violent attack by Russia," Hochul said in a statement. "As the home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, New York will remain unwavering in our support of the people of Ukraine."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are more than 1 million Americans with Ukrainian ancestry and 140,637 live in New York — the most of any state. New York also has the largest foreign-born population from Ukraine (74,124).

New York state has supported Ukrainian refugees and taken action against Russia. Hochul signed an executive order that bans state agencies and authorities from entering into contracts with firms that are doing business in Russia. She also directed state entities to divest public funds from Russia.