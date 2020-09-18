NY gets OK for additional $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers

President Donald Trump took executive action and called for the creation of a lost wages program that would provide additional aid to unemployed workers. The initial plan was for the federal government to provide $300 and for states to chip in an additional $100, but that requirement was waived for New York.

For the second round of payments, an estimated 2.3 million unemployed New Yorkers are eligible for lost wage assistance. A vast majority of that total — roughly 2.1 million people — are pre-qualified because their unemployment is connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will receive an email and text message notifying them that they have pre-qualified for assistance but won't need to take further action.

There is an additional 157,000 people who are eligible for at least one lost wage assistance payment during the six-week period, but they haven't submitted certifications that indicate they are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They can certify over the phone by calling (833) 491-0632 or online by using a secure DocuSign email that was sent to them.