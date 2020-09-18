NY gets OK for additional $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers

New York has received federal approval to provide additional $300 payments to more than 2 million unemployed workers.
The state Department of Labor said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will allocate the funding for three more weeks of benefits through the Lost Wages Assistance program. The payments will cover the weeks ending Aug. 23, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6.
Unemployed workers who are eligible to receive the payments will get $300 in addition to their jobless benefits.
New York began paying out lost wages assistance last week after receiving federal approval for the program. As of Friday, the department has paid nearly $1.9 billion in additional benefits to 2.26 million New Yorkers. The payments cover the weeks ending Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.
"While plagued with administrative roadblocks, the federal lost wages assistance program is now finally providing unemployed families with much-needed support — and it is unconscionable for the federal government to once again cut Americans off from this support," state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.
The lost wages assistance is intended to be a temporary replacement for the enhanced unemployment benefits that expired in July. A COVID-19 relief bill approved in March allowed for $600 in weekly benefits to be paid to millions of unemployed Americans. However, those extra payments expired on July 31. No agreement has been reached on a new COVID-19 relief package that may include additional assistance for those who are out of work.
President Donald Trump took executive action and called for the creation of a lost wages program that would provide additional aid to unemployed workers. The initial plan was for the federal government to provide $300 and for states to chip in an additional $100, but that requirement was waived for New York.
For the second round of payments, an estimated 2.3 million unemployed New Yorkers are eligible for lost wage assistance. A vast majority of that total — roughly 2.1 million people — are pre-qualified because their unemployment is connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will receive an email and text message notifying them that they have pre-qualified for assistance but won't need to take further action.
There is an additional 157,000 people who are eligible for at least one lost wage assistance payment during the six-week period, but they haven't submitted certifications that indicate they are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They can certify over the phone by calling (833) 491-0632 or online by using a secure DocuSign email that was sent to them.
Another 23,700 New Yorkers are eligible for lost wage assistance payments for the weeks ending Aug. 23, Aug. 30 or Sept. 6 who didn't qualify for earlier payments because they weren't unemployed during the first three weeks in August. They will receive an email with a link to certify or they can call (833) 491-0632 to complete their certification.
If they certify by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, they will receive their benefits next week.
While the program is providing temporary aid to New Yorkers, Reardon believes there needs to be a better solution to ensure that unemployed workers receive assistance.
"Leaders in Washington, D.C., must pass a comprehensive package that supports unemployed families and the state and local governments that are hurting from this pandemic," she said. "Anything less is simply unacceptable."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.