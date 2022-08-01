NY getting $293M to bolster infrastructure against climate change

A law signed last year by President Joe Biden will deliver a huge sum of money to New York over the next five years to make transportation infrastructure more resilient against climate change.

The state will receive up to $293 million over five years, including $56 million in the 2022 fiscal year, to support projects that address climate change, including improvements to at-risk highway infrastructure and resilience planning.

The funding is available through the new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation formula, or PROTECT. The program was established under the bipartisan infrastructure law approved by Congress and signed by Biden in 2021. States will receive $7.3 billion for climate change resiliency projects.

The program is overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration. Eligible projects include highway and transit projects, upgrades to bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and port facilities.

"In every part of the country, climate change is impacting roads, bridges, and rail lines that Americans rely on — endangering homes, lives and livelihoods in the process," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "Using funds from (the infrastructure law), we're launching this unprecedented effort to help communities protect their transportation infrastructure from extreme weather and improve routes that first responders and firefighters need during disasters."

The program is part of the Biden administration's push to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The U.S. Department of Transportation has a few initiatives to help achieve that goal, including the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

Climate change is taking a toll on infrastructure. Stephanie Pollack, the acting administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, noted that flooding and wildfires have destroyed bridges and roads.

"The PROTECT Formula Program will help make transportation infrastructure more resilient to current and future weather events and at the same time make communities safer during these events," Pollack said.