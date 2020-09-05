NY GOP lawmakers seek to delay changes to overtime pay for farm workers

Republican state senators want more time before New York considers potentially lowering the overtime pay threshold for farmworkers.
State Sen. George Borrello, who represents portions of the Southern Tier, is proposing a bill that would delay the Farm Laborers Wage Board's report and recommendations until 2024. The legislation is supported by many of his GOP colleagues, including state Sens. Pam Helming and Jim Seward, both of whom represent districts that include towns in Cayuga County.
Borrello's bill is in response to the Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act that was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year. The bill grants many labor rights to farm employees and requires overtime to be paid after 60 hours of work in a week.
However, the law also establishes a wage board to examine whether the overtime pay threshold should be lowered. The board held one meeting in February before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of public hearings in different parts of the state. The board held three virtual hearings in late August, with another planned for Sept. 30.
Under the existing law, the board has until the end of the year to issue a report and recommendations to the governor and state Legislature. But Borrello and Republicans believe that there should be more time to consider the effects of the law.
"Farms in New York state have not yet completed even a single growing season under the mandates of this burdensome new law, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2020," Borrello said. "They are still grappling with the changes and trying different strategies to comply with the 60-hour threshold while trying to keep their operations afloat. It is incomprehensible that they are already being confronted with the possibility that the threshold will be lowered even further."
There are at least four other states that require overtime pay for farmworkers. California is phasing in its overtime pay system that has different timetables for large and small operations.
But Borrello and his colleagues believe there are other factors to consider. Farms have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. With those financial struggles, Borrello says it would be "terribly unfair to add to their difficulties right now."
Helming, R-Canandaigua, agrees. She said the wage board's decision could affect whether many farms stay in business.
"It will impact the lives of those they employ who will be forced to seek opportunities in other states where they can work the hours they need to support their families," she said. "We have a duty and obligation to stand up for these farmers and their workers."
The legislation would not only delay the wage's board decision until 2024, but it would also require the board to consider other factors, including farmworker wages and overtime rates in other states and the impact of COVID-19 on farms.
There are farmworkers who support the GOP lawmakers' bill. Alfredo Mejia, who has worked for 21 years at My-T Acres in Batavia, said the overtime pay rule has hurt his earnings.
"The farm has had to reduce the number of hours I am working during the busy season because of the new overtime rule," Mejia said. "This has reduced how much money I am making."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.