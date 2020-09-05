NY GOP lawmakers seek to delay changes to overtime pay for farm workers

"Farms in New York state have not yet completed even a single growing season under the mandates of this burdensome new law, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2020," Borrello said. "They are still grappling with the changes and trying different strategies to comply with the 60-hour threshold while trying to keep their operations afloat. It is incomprehensible that they are already being confronted with the possibility that the threshold will be lowered even further."

There are at least four other states that require overtime pay for farmworkers. California is phasing in its overtime pay system that has different timetables for large and small operations.

But Borrello and his colleagues believe there are other factors to consider. Farms have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. With those financial struggles, Borrello says it would be "terribly unfair to add to their difficulties right now."

Helming, R-Canandaigua, agrees. She said the wage board's decision could affect whether many farms stay in business.

"It will impact the lives of those they employ who will be forced to seek opportunities in other states where they can work the hours they need to support their families," she said. "We have a duty and obligation to stand up for these farmers and their workers."