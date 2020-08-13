NY GOP lawmakers to hold forums on COVID-19 in nursing homes; Janice Dean to testify

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Republican state legislators want more discussion about how COVID-19 affected nursing homes and residential care facilities in New York.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt announced a series of forums, the first of which will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Regional listening sessions will be held later in the year.

The forums follow two legislative hearings on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on downstate and upstate New York nursing homes. The hearings were led by the Assembly and Senate Democratic majorities.

"If we've learned anything from the first two nursing home hearings, it's that the discussion is far from over," Barclay said. "We have heard from a number of individuals and organizations who wanted to come forward and share their experiences, but simply were not given the opportunity to do so. Holding legislative hearings was important, but there is no reason to limit the conversations to only two events on an issue that impacted so many thousands of lives."