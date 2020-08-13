NY GOP lawmakers to hold forums on COVID-19 in nursing homes; Janice Dean to testify

Republican state legislators want more discussion about how COVID-19 affected nursing homes and residential care facilities in New York.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt announced a series of forums, the first of which will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Regional listening sessions will be held later in the year.
The forums follow two legislative hearings on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on downstate and upstate New York nursing homes. The hearings were led by the Assembly and Senate Democratic majorities.
"If we've learned anything from the first two nursing home hearings, it's that the discussion is far from over," Barclay said. "We have heard from a number of individuals and organizations who wanted to come forward and share their experiences, but simply were not given the opportunity to do so. Holding legislative hearings was important, but there is no reason to limit the conversations to only two events on an issue that impacted so many thousands of lives."
Republicans criticized the hearings because, they say, some legislators weren't given an opportunity to ask questions and individuals were removed from the witness list. One of the potential witnesses who was removed from the list is Janice Dean, a Fox News meteorologist whose in-laws died of COVID-19. Her mother-in-law was in an assisted living center when she contracted the virus. Her father-in-law was in a nursing home.
Dean will testify at Monday's hearing, according to Barclay and Ortt. She tweeted Thursday that she's "[g]rateful to Republican Legislative Leaders for adding another forum ... and allowing us to tell our stories."
New York has reported more than 6,000 confirmed and presumed COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Most of the deaths occurred in downstate nursing homes, but there have been outbreaks in upstate facilities.
The death toll doesn't include nursing home residents who contracted COVID-19 and were transferred to hospitals. New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker was questioned about the actual death toll at the first legislative hearing, but he didn't provide any new data to lawmakers.
It's believed that the COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes will rise once the residents who were transported to hospitals are included.
"This is too critical of an issue to simply walk away and close the door," Ortt said. "Even without full transparency and cooperation from the Cuomo administration, grieving families deserve to be heard."
