NY GOP lawmakers want death penalty restored after Buffalo shooting

Top Republicans in the state Legislature have introduced a bill to reinstate the death penalty in New York after a racist mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured three others in Buffalo.

State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay proposed legislation that would allow the death penalty for mass murder, murders motivated by hate or racism, murders related to terrorism and the murders of law enforcement officers and first responders.

Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, argued that some crimes, such as the shooting in Buffalo, are "truly unforgivable."

"Now it is clear that New York must send a message to those who would deliberately target our neighbors based on the color of their skin," he said. "We do not tolerate racism. We do not tolerate terrorism. We do not tolerate acts of extreme violence on innocent civilians. We must bring capital punishment back to our state today, and deliver the only justice that is appropriate in this case and to ensure acts such as these never happen again."

Barclay, R-Pulaski, added, "New Yorkers are living in fear, and it is growing worse by the day. Events like the one that took place in Buffalo reinforce the need to act swiftly and comprehensively." He urged Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to "take the steps needed to protect those in their charge."

The announcement by GOP leaders followed Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's support for reinstating the death penalty in New York. Andrew Giuliani, another GOP gubernatorial candidate, also supports restoring capital punishment.

The state Court of Appeals, New York's highest court, ruled the death penalty law was unconstitutional in 1977. But former Gov. George Pataki, who supported reinstating capital punishment during the 1994 gubernatorial campaign, followed through on that pledge and signed a new death penalty law. There was bipartisan support for the measure in the state Legislature.

The law signed by Pataki established certain death penalty-eligible crimes, including killing corrections officers, judges and police officers, murders while committing other violent crimes, such as rape, and serial murders.

But the state Court of Appeals, in 2004, ruled that the law was unconstitutional. In 2008, then-Gov. David Paterson disbanded the state's death row.

The last execution in New York was in 1963.

Criminal justice reform advocates disagree with GOP lawmakers that restoring the death penalty is the right approach in the aftermath of the Buffalo attack.

Jose Saldana, director of the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign, urged state legislators to "take action to meet the immediate and long-term needs of the families and community targeted in this vicious act of hate."

"Reinstating the death penalty or expanding the use of life without parole sentences in response to this attack will accomplish neither," he said. "As is the case today, those condemned to death by execution or death by incarceration will be mostly Black and Brown New Yorkers. These extreme sanctions have never kept our communities safe. They only reinforce racism in our state and undermine rather than promote community safety and healing."

Even though top Republicans support reinstating the death penalty, it's unlikely that it will be brought back in New York. Democrats control both houses of the state Legislature and there is little, if any, support to restore capital punishment.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.