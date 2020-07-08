NY GOP leader visits Syracuse, tells lawmakers to 'come back to work'

It's not just Cuomo's authority that was panned by GOP leaders. It's also how he has used that power.

Angi Renna, the Republican nominee in the 50th state Senate District, criticized Cuomo's orders affecting businesses in New York. She said the governor's actions have "pulled the rug out" from small businesses.

She also mentioned the mixed messaging with the reopening of malls. It was thought that malls may reopen in an earlier phase, but that didn't happen. Cuomo said Wednesday that malls can reopen on Friday.

"We're now seeing the great effects of one-party rule down in Albany and downstate New York City," Renna said. "The fact that we do not have a voice here in central New York has not only impacted us up until this point but don't think it's not going to affect us in an adverse way going forward."

The Cuomo administration has addressed criticism of the governor's emergency powers. Good government groups recently argued that Cuomo's powers should be curtailed.