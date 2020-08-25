NY GOP reps Stefanik, Zeldin get prime-time speaking spots at Republican convention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two New York members of Congress will have prominent roles at the Republican National Convention this week.

U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin will be prime-time speakers during the convention. Both are scheduled to speak Wednesday as part of a lineup headlined by Vice President Mike Pence.

Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey, who was one of the six New York delegates at the in-person roll call vote to nominate President Donald Trump for a second term, thinks Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Zeldin, R-Shirley, are "rock stars" in the GOP.

"It's great that two Republicans from New York are having prime speaking roles at the national convention," Dadey said in an interview Monday. He added that they will offer a counterpoint to the New York speeches at the Democratic National Convention last week, most notably Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Stefanik rose to national prominence during the House impeachment proceedings against Trump. As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, she was critical of the process and blasted Democrats for pursuing impeachment "due to their visceral disdain for President Trump and the will of the American people who elected him."