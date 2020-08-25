NY GOP reps Stefanik, Zeldin get prime-time speaking spots at Republican convention

Two New York members of Congress will have prominent roles at the Republican National Convention this week.
U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin will be prime-time speakers during the convention. Both are scheduled to speak Wednesday as part of a lineup headlined by Vice President Mike Pence.
Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey, who was one of the six New York delegates at the in-person roll call vote to nominate President Donald Trump for a second term, thinks Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Zeldin, R-Shirley, are "rock stars" in the GOP.
"It's great that two Republicans from New York are having prime speaking roles at the national convention," Dadey said in an interview Monday. He added that they will offer a counterpoint to the New York speeches at the Democratic National Convention last week, most notably Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Stefanik rose to national prominence during the House impeachment proceedings against Trump. As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, she was critical of the process and blasted Democrats for pursuing impeachment "due to their visceral disdain for President Trump and the will of the American people who elected him."
A three-term congresswoman, Stefanik was elected in 2014. At the time, she was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.
Zeldin was also elected in 2014 and has been a Trump ally in Congress. Before that, he was a New York state senator.
Prior to his career as an elected official, he served in the U.S. Army. He deployed to Iraq in 2006.
Stefanik and Zeldin are seeking reelection this year. Zeldin represents New York's 1st district on Long Island. Stefanik represents the 21st district, which includes the North Country.
Republicans officially nominated Trump as a meeting Monday in Charlotte. Trump and Pence spoke at the delegate meeting.
The convention will continue through Thursday. Trump will close the convention with a speech at the White House.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
