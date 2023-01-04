NY GOP reps think comptroller delayed audit's release to help Hochul

New York Republican members of Congress believe state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli may have delayed the release of an unemployment insurance audit until after the election to "limit damage to Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign."

The accusation is included in a letter to DiNapoli from U.S. Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney. They were joined by U.S. Rep. James Comer, the incoming chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

The members of Congress are seeking information from DiNapoli's office about the timing of the audit's release, specifically any communications between his staff and Hochul's team.

The audit was released on Nov. 15, one week after Election Day. It found that there were problems with New York's outdated unemployment insurance system in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state paid more than $76.3 billion in unemployment benefits in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The comptroller's office estimated that $11 billion was lost due to fraud.

Because the audit was released after Hochul defeated Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, GOP officials think it may have been intentionally withheld from public release to ensure it did not hurt Hochul's election prospects.

DiNapoli and Hochul are Democrats.

"This is critical information because, during the pandemic, New York had to borrow billions from the federal government to support (unemployment insurance claims)," the GOP lawmakers wrote. "Voters should have been informed of these damning allegations of waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement by Governor Hochul's (Department of Labor) prior to the election."

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, previously urged DiNapoli to explain the timing of the audit's release. Mark Johnson, a spokesperson for the comptroller's office, told The Citizen in December that one of the problems with the audit was the state Department of Labor's slow response to requests and lack of cooperation. He said that delayed the comptroller's findings and recommendations.

"Those trying to politicize this audit should spend their energies on fixing the problems we found and recovering improper payments," Johnson said.