NY GOP reps want feds to investigate 'unacceptable' COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes

The state has made some changes to these directives within the last few weeks. In addition to requiring testing of all nursing home employees, hospitalized nursing home residents can't be discharged from the hospital unless they test negative for COVID-19. And in a letter to nursing home administrators, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said asymptomatic employees who test positive for COVID-19 can't return to work for at least 14 days.

When asked about the congressional representatives' letter calling for an investigation, Cuomo responded: "I would like to say that we are enlightened enough where this is going to be a period where we don't play gratuitous politics, but everybody makes their own decisions."

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, posted on social media about her support for the federal investigation. She said the nursing home deaths are an "inexcusable tragedy" and noted that former Gov. George Pataki has also called for an inquiry. Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo's senior adviser, responded in a tweet that the state policies were "entirely consistent" with CDC guidelines. He added that Stefanik should "stop political pandering and fear-mongering."