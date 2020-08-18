NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo releasing book on COVID-19 response in October

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who emerged as a national leader during the COVID-19 pandemic, shares his experiences responding to the public health crisis in a new book that will be released this fall.
Crown announced Tuesday that the book titled, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic," will be published on Oct. 13. It is described as "an important chronicle of this unprecedented moment in history, an urgent assessment of the factors that have and continue to impede our national response to a devastating health and economic catastrophe, and a powerful testament to true leadership in times of extreme crisis."
The book will be available ebook and physical formats, according to Crown. The audiobook will be read by Cuomo.
The financial terms weren't disclosed. Cuomo was represented by Robert Barnett of Williams & Connolly.
Cuomo, who highlighted New York's COVID-19 response during a speech to the Democratic National Convention on Monday, mentioned in early July that he may write a book about the events that unfolded over the last several months.
New York reported its first COVID-19 case in early March, although studies are finding that the virus was present in the state for weeks. Cuomo received national attention as he held daily COVID-19 briefings — a practice that continued until mid-June. Many of the briefings were carried on broadcast and cable stations.
"In the absence of a competent and cohesive federal response, the country would instead be faced with a void — on containment protocols, on testing, on treatment, scientific facts and data, and a glaring lack of leadership in our great moment of crisis," Crown wrote in its press release. "With his no-nonsense briefings — viewed by millions of people around the world — a commitment to truth-telling, and a science-based plan for flattening the curve, Andrew Cuomo filled that void."
The release continues, "New York's governor soon became the nation's governor and a standard-bearer for the organized response we so desperately needed."
An excerpt from the book highlights the fear Cuomo felt during the height of the pandemic in New York and how he dealt with that feeling. He writes in the book that if you don't feel fear, "you don't appreciate the consequences of the circumstance."
"The questions are what do you do with the fear and would you succumb to it. I would not allow the fear to control me," he wrote. "The fear kept my adrenaline high and that was a positive. But I would not let the fear be a negative, and I would not spread it. Fear is a virus also."
Until recently, New York had the most COVID-19 cases of any state in the country. As of Monday, there have been 425,916 positive cases in the state.
While other states have surpassed that case total, New York's death toll remains the highest — 25,256, according to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 tracker.
Even as Cuomo receives praise for his briefings and leadership, he has faced criticism for the state's response to the pandemic. There have been questions about whether he waited too long to shut the state down after it was known the virus was present in New York. But the main focus of critiques is the state's handling of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.
There are more than 6,000 confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. A state directive has been blamed for allowing COVID-19 to enter facilities. It's also believed that the nursing home death toll could be much higher because New York's count doesn't include residents who died in hospitals.
The book is the third written by Cuomo, who authored "All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life" in 2014 and "Crossroads: The Future of American Politics" in 2003.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.