NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo releasing book on COVID-19 response in October

"In the absence of a competent and cohesive federal response, the country would instead be faced with a void — on containment protocols, on testing, on treatment, scientific facts and data, and a glaring lack of leadership in our great moment of crisis," Crown wrote in its press release. "With his no-nonsense briefings — viewed by millions of people around the world — a commitment to truth-telling, and a science-based plan for flattening the curve, Andrew Cuomo filled that void."

The release continues, "New York's governor soon became the nation's governor and a standard-bearer for the organized response we so desperately needed."

An excerpt from the book highlights the fear Cuomo felt during the height of the pandemic in New York and how he dealt with that feeling. He writes in the book that if you don't feel fear, "you don't appreciate the consequences of the circumstance."

"The questions are what do you do with the fear and would you succumb to it. I would not allow the fear to control me," he wrote. "The fear kept my adrenaline high and that was a positive. But I would not let the fear be a negative, and I would not spread it. Fear is a virus also."

Until recently, New York had the most COVID-19 cases of any state in the country. As of Monday, there have been 425,916 positive cases in the state.