NY Gov. Kathy Hochul says COVID-19 is top priority, pledges 'ethical governing'

Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers she is direct, decisive and a straight-talker.
The outline of her early agenda confirmed those descriptors.
In a speech that lasted a little more than 10 minutes, Hochul, who was sworn in as New York's first female governor on Tuesday, detailed her priorities for her first days in office. At the top of the list: COVID-19 and the Delta variant.
COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in New York, but there hasn't been a statewide strategy to combat the surge. Hochul hopes to change that with proactive measures focused on ensuring that children can attend in-person classes and that schools are safe from the virus. She is calling for vaccinations to be required for teachers and school employees, with a weekly testing option for those who aren't vaccinated.
Hochul also directed the state Department of Health to implement a universal mask mandate for anyone entering schools. And the state will launch a back-to-school testing program for students and staff.
There will be more policies to come for schools. Hochul said she will make an announcement later this week with "concise and consistent" guidance for school districts.
Increasing the state's vaccination rate is also a goal. Nearly 60% of all residents and 70.7% of adults ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated in New York. With the federal Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer vaccine, Hochul said there will be more vaccination requirements, although she didn't announce any on Tuesday.
The new governor wants to ensure that vaccinated New Yorkers can get their booster shots. Health officials have said that recipients of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can get a booster shot eight months after they were fully vaccinated.
Hochul said spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, about the need for booster shots.
"I'm prepared to do whatever is necessary, including reopening (state-run mass vaccination sites) so a booster is available for all New Yorkers who meet that timetable," she said.
Another priority is to get much-needed aid to landlords and tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. An audit conducted by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found that New York's rental assistance program, which received $2.6 billion in federal funds, has only helped 7,000 families.
Before taking office, Hochul acknowledged that the distribution of those funds must be expedited. Now that she is governor, she met with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and discussed the rent relief program. Her administration plans on launching a public awareness campaign and partnering with state legislators and local governments to spread the word. More staff will be hired to process applications and she will assign a team to examine the program and remove obstacles to receiving assistance.
"I want the money out now," Hochul said. "I want it out with no more excuses and delays." She reminded New Yorkers that if they apply and qualify for rental assistance, they will be protected from eviction for one year.
In the aftermath of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, Hochul wants to change the culture in state government. This has dogged leaders in Albany for many years, with corruption cases involving state lawmakers and two governors resigning in a 13-year period.
On her first day in office, Hochul says she is directing her administration to overhaul ethics and sexual harassment policies for state government employees. One change she is implementing is requiring live training instead of online programs. She will also sign an executive order requiring ethics training for every state government employee.
Cuomo, who resigned at midnight Tuesday, has been accused of sexual harassment by current and former aides.
She is also pledging transparency. She is asking state agencies to review compliance with transparency laws and to issue a public report. There will be an expedited process for Freedom of Information Law requests, which usually took weeks, if not months, to fulfill under the Cuomo administration.
"To me, it's very simple," Hochul said. "We'll focus on open, ethical governing that New Yorkers will trust."
There was a preview of an expanded agenda in the future — one that includes combating rising crime rates in some parts of the state, the relationship between communities and law enforcement, state support for mental health services, and addressing systemic racism. She also wants to provide assistance to small businesses, many of which have been affected by the pandemic, and create new jobs.
It will be a challenging period for Hochul, who will deliver her first budget proposal in five months and is planning to seek a full term as governor in 2022. But she assured New Yorkers that she is up to the task.
"This is our time to look forward," she said. "It will not be easy, and we have a lot of work to do."
