NY Gov. Kathy Hochul says COVID-19 is top priority, pledges 'ethical governing'

Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers she is direct, decisive and a straight-talker.

The outline of her early agenda confirmed those descriptors.

In a speech that lasted a little more than 10 minutes, Hochul, who was sworn in as New York's first female governor on Tuesday, detailed her priorities for her first days in office. At the top of the list: COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in New York, but there hasn't been a statewide strategy to combat the surge. Hochul hopes to change that with proactive measures focused on ensuring that children can attend in-person classes and that schools are safe from the virus. She is calling for vaccinations to be required for teachers and school employees, with a weekly testing option for those who aren't vaccinated.

Hochul also directed the state Department of Health to implement a universal mask mandate for anyone entering schools. And the state will launch a back-to-school testing program for students and staff.

There will be more policies to come for schools. Hochul said she will make an announcement later this week with "concise and consistent" guidance for school districts.