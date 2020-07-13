NY guidelines for schools to reopen: Masks, COVID-19 screenings and more

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A state formula and several guidelines will determine whether New York schools will reopen in September.

Schools will be allowed to open for in-person classes if they are located in a region that's in the fourth reopening phase and the daily infection rate is below 5% over a 14-day period. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the state will announce in early August whether schools in phase four regions can reopen.

If there is a spike in COVID-19 cases in a region, schools can be closed again. Cuomo explained that if the regional infection rate soars above 9% over a seven-day period after Aug. 1, then schools will close.

The state is encouraging school districts to develop their own reopening plans based on existing health guidance. The state Education Department is issuing school-specific guidelines this week.

"Everyone wants to reopen the schools," Cuomo said. "I want to reopen the schools. You reopen if it's safe to reopen. We're not going to put our children in a place where their health is in danger. We're not going to use our children as guinea pigs."