NY halts state medical, student loan debt collection due to coronavirus outbreak

The collection of medical and student loan debt owed to New York will be temporarily suspended in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Payments will be frozen for at least 30 days, according to state Attorney General Letitia James. The suspension covers medical debt owed to state-run hospitals and veterans' homes, debts owed by students to State University of New York campuses and other outstanding balances to state agencies.
No interest will accrue and fees won't be collected on state medical and student debt.
The attorney general's office collects debts owed to the state through lawsuits and settlements on behalf of hospitals, SUNY institutions and other agencies. There are more than 165,000 matters that are covered by the suspension, according to a news release.
The suspension of the state's debt collection efforts began Tuesday and will continue through April 16. After the 30-day expires, James' office will determine whether it should be extended.
"In this time of crisis, my office will not add undue stress or saddle New Yorkers with an unnecessary financial burden," James said.
Individuals who owe non-medical or non-student debt that's been referred to the state attorney general's office may apply for temporary collection relief. The application can be found on the attorney general's website at ag.ny.gov.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused financial hardships for some New Yorkers. There have been reports of individuals who are in mandatory or precautionary quarantines losing their jobs. Employees affected by mandated business closures may not get paid over the next month.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the temporary debt collection suspension will help residents affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
"As the financial impact of this emerging crisis grows, we are doing everything we can to support the thousands of New Yorkers who are suffering as a result of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Cuomo said.
