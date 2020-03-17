NY halts state medical, student loan debt collection due to coronavirus outbreak

The collection of medical and student loan debt owed to New York will be temporarily suspended in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Payments will be frozen for at least 30 days, according to state Attorney General Letitia James. The suspension covers medical debt owed to state-run hospitals and veterans' homes, debts owed by students to State University of New York campuses and other outstanding balances to state agencies.

No interest will accrue and fees won't be collected on state medical and student debt.

The attorney general's office collects debts owed to the state through lawsuits and settlements on behalf of hospitals, SUNY institutions and other agencies. There are more than 165,000 matters that are covered by the suspension, according to a news release.

The suspension of the state's debt collection efforts began Tuesday and will continue through April 16. After the 30-day expires, James' office will determine whether it should be extended.

"In this time of crisis, my office will not add undue stress or saddle New Yorkers with an unnecessary financial burden," James said.