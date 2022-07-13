NY has $200M for downtown projects, including new program for rural areas

As New York launches the sixth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, it is also unveiling a new program designed to help rural communities.

There will be $100 million available through the DRI, a competition that the city of Auburn won in 2018. The state's 10 regional economic development councils each select a municipality for a $10 million prize to improve its downtown corridor.

The new program, New York Forward, is similar to the DRI. Its goal will be to bolster downtowns in smaller, rural communities.

There are different prize options for the regions under New York Forward. Each regional council can select two $4.5 million winners, or one $4.5 million awardee and two $2.25 million recipients.

Both programs are administered by the Department of State. Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez, who visited Auburn for a tour of the city's DRI projects on Tuesday, highlighted the benefits of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative while also celebrating the launch of the New York Forward program.

"From our largest cities to the smallest towns and villages, our community centers and hubs come in many varieties, each with their own unique character and needs," Rodriguez said. "The governor listened to the needs and concerns of our state's smaller downtowns and responded with NY Forward so that all communities, like the 59 and counting DRIs, may have the opportunity to join the resurgence of cherished downtowns unfolding throughout New York."

Since the DRI began in 2016, $600 million has been awarded to 59 cities, towns and villages. In addition to Auburn, past winners in central New York include the cities of Cortland and Oswego. Last year, there were two winners in the region: The city of Oneida and Syracuse's Southwest Gateway District.

There is one change to the program this year. Up to three communities can submit a joint application for one award.

"New York's downtowns are the heart and soul of our communities and regions, and today we're taking comprehensive action to support them," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The (DRI) has ignited a renaissance in these spaces, which are critical to the continued growth of businesses and local economies, and I am proud to support this vital program."

Regarding New York Forward, she said it will "provide crucial support to New York's smaller and rural communities to help bring them back to the bustling towns and villages they once were."

DRI and New York Forward winners will be selected later this year.