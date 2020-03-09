NY has most coronavirus cases in U.S., Cuomo unveils state-made hand sanitizer

After an uptick in positive tests over the last 24 hours, New York now has the most novel coronavirus cases in the country.
There are 142 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in New York. Most of the cases — 98 — have been reported in Westchester County and are linked to a New Rochelle man who tested positive for the respiratory illness last week.
New York City has 19 COVID-19 cases and there are 17 people who tested positive for the virus in Nassau County. Four people in Rockland County contracted the illness. There are two cases in Saratoga County and one each in Suffolk and Ulster counties.
Eight people who tested positive for coronavirus are in the hospital, according to Cuomo.
New York state overtook Washington, which had the most coronavirus cases until Monday. However, Washington has more coronavirus deaths — 19 — than any other state. There have been 22 deaths reported in the U.S.
Cuomo revealed that Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, tested positive for COVID-19. Cotton will be working from home and senior officers at the Port Authority will be tested, which could lead to others being quarantined.
Symptoms of novel coronavirus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Most people will have mild symptoms after contracting the virus. But seniors and people with compromised immune systems could experience more severe symptoms.
Cuomo advised older New Yorkers and those with underlying medical conditions to "adjust their interactions."
"They should take it seriously," he said.
State-made hand sanitizer
With a "Price is Right"-type display, Cuomo unveiled NYS Clean, the state's own brand of hand sanitizer.
The hand sanitizer, which contains 75% alcohol, is being produced by Corcraft. Corcraft is a division within the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervisions. Inmates, earning an average of 65 cents an hour, are the employees.
Inmates at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Washington County, are producing the NYS Clean hand sanitizer. The state has the capacity to make 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer every week, according to Cuomo.
The hand sanitizer won't be sold in stores, but it will be distributed to local governments, schools and community organizations. Cuomo's office said it will be provided to high-risk communities.
Chat with Pence
Cuomo said Monday that he had a phone conversation with Vice President Mike Pence. The topic was the state's request to the federal government to allow automated testing for novel coronavirus.
New York wants to increase the number of labs testing for the virus. Before Sunday, all samples were being sent to the state's Wadsworth lab for testing.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the state's request to allow testing at Northwell Health, a Long Island laboratory. But federal agencies haven't weighed in on whether Northwell can conduct automated testing.
With automated testing, the lab could process up to 2,000 samples a day.
After speaking with Pence, Cuomo said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA will contact state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker for further conversations about automated tests.
School closures
The state Department of Health and state Education Department will direct schools to close for at least one day if a student tests positive for novel coronavirus.
If there is a student with a confirmed case of COVID-19, Cuomo said an assessment would follow to determine whether the school should be closed for a longer period.
Any closures would allow the schools to clean and disinfect before classes resume.
