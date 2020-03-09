NY has most coronavirus cases in U.S., Cuomo unveils state-made hand sanitizer

After an uptick in positive tests over the last 24 hours, New York now has the most novel coronavirus cases in the country.

There are 142 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in New York. Most of the cases — 98 — have been reported in Westchester County and are linked to a New Rochelle man who tested positive for the respiratory illness last week.

New York City has 19 COVID-19 cases and there are 17 people who tested positive for the virus in Nassau County. Four people in Rockland County contracted the illness. There are two cases in Saratoga County and one each in Suffolk and Ulster counties.

Eight people who tested positive for coronavirus are in the hospital, according to Cuomo.

New York state overtook Washington, which had the most coronavirus cases until Monday. However, Washington has more coronavirus deaths — 19 — than any other state. There have been 22 deaths reported in the U.S.

Cuomo revealed that Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, tested positive for COVID-19. Cotton will be working from home and senior officers at the Port Authority will be tested, which could lead to others being quarantined.