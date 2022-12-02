NY health commissioner to resign

Dr. Mary Bassett, who was appointed to serve as state health commissioner one year ago, will not stick around as Gov. Kathy Hochul begins a full four-year term in January.

Bassett announced Friday that she will resign effective Jan. 1 and return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health, where she was employed before becoming state health commissioner in 2021.

"This was a very difficult decision," she said. "I have tremendous admiration for the work our staff has done during a very difficult year responding to COVID, mpox, polio and the day-to-day challenges of protecting New Yorkers' health. I am leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full four-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul."

Bassett took over as health commissioner amid a period of turmoil in New York. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021 and Hochul became governor. Soon after, former state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker stepped down. Zucker was criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Hochul turned to Bassett to oversee the state Department of Health as the pandemic continued and new problems emerged, such as the monkeypox, or mpox, outbreak. Bassett formerly served as commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and was the director of the Francois-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University.

Bassett is not the only member of Hochul's cabinet who will be leaving before the new term in January.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll, a holdover from the Cuomo administration who has served in various state government roles for more than a decade, announced he will retire. His last is Dec. 20.