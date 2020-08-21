NY hearings planned to examine farmworker overtime pay

California, which is one of four other states that requires farmworkers to be paid overtime, has a phased-in approach. Beginning in 2019, laborers employed by farms with 26 or more employees were paid overtime if they worked more than 55 hours in a week or 9.5 hours in a day. The threshold was lowered to 50 hours in a week and nine hours in a day this year.

By 2022, the threshold will be 40 hours a week and eight hours a day. Laborers will be paid double their rate of pay for shifts that exceed 12 hours in a workday.

There is a separate schedule for smaller farms in California. For employers with no more than 25 laborers, the overtime threshold of 55 hours in a week and 9.5 hours in a day won't begin until 2022. It will be phased in over a four-year period until 2025, when workers will be paid overtime for more than 40 hours worked in a week or over eight hours in a day.

In New York, the wage board must submit a report and recommendations to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature by Dec. 31.

