NY Independence Party backs John Katko for fourth term in Congress

U.S. Rep. John Katko has the support of the state's largest minor party in his bid for a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District.

The state Independence Party announced on Monday that it has endorsed Katko, R-Camillus, for reelection. As of Friday, there are 22,606 active Independence Party voters in the 24th district, which includes the western portion of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.

Frank MacKay, who chairs the state Independence Party, believes Katko is a "proven independent leader."

"During his time in Congress, he has looked for every opportunity to work across the aisle to stand up for central New Yorkers," MacKay said. "From creating economic opportunities to fighting the heroin epidemic, to addressing high water levels, Congressman Katko has a strong independent record and we need his continued leadership in Washington."

The Independence Party is the first minor party to endorse Katko for reelection. It's expected that Katko will also have the support of the state Conservative Party.