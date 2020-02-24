NY Independence Party backs John Katko for fourth term in Congress

U.S. Rep. John Katko has the support of the state's largest minor party in his bid for a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District.
The state Independence Party announced on Monday that it has endorsed Katko, R-Camillus, for reelection. As of Friday, there are 22,606 active Independence Party voters in the 24th district, which includes the western portion of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.
Frank MacKay, who chairs the state Independence Party, believes Katko is a "proven independent leader."
"During his time in Congress, he has looked for every opportunity to work across the aisle to stand up for central New Yorkers," MacKay said. "From creating economic opportunities to fighting the heroin epidemic, to addressing high water levels, Congressman Katko has a strong independent record and we need his continued leadership in Washington."
The Independence Party is the first minor party to endorse Katko for reelection. It's expected that Katko will also have the support of the state Conservative Party.
Katko has been supported by the Independence Party since his first campaign for Congress in 2014. He received 6,825 votes on the Independence line in 2014 and 10,931 votes on the line in 2016. In both races, he defeated his Democratic opponents by at least 20 points.
In 2018, Katko had his closest race yet. He beat Democratic challenger Dana Balter by five percentage points and received 5,454 votes on the Independence line.
"I'm grateful to have once again earned the support of the New York State Independence Party," Katko said in a statement. "I'm proud to be consistently ranked one of the most independent and effective lawmakers in Congress, and believe that doing so has provided a unique ability to break through gridlock and advocate for the issues important to our community."
Katko will face the winner of a three-way Democratic primary in the 24th district. Balter is seeking the Democratic nomination again this year after facing Katko two years ago. Francis Conole, who was endorsed by the Cayuga and Onondaga county Democratic committees, and Roger Misso are newcomers to the race.
