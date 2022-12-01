NY inspector general finds racial disparities in prison discipline

Black and Hispanic incarcerated individuals were more likely to be disciplined than White incarcerated individuals in New York prisons, according to an investigation by the state inspector general's office.

A report issued by state Inspector General Lucy Lang covers six years of data from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees state prisons. The investigation found that a Black incarcerated individual was 22% more likely to receive a misbehavior report than a White incarcerated individual and Hispanic incarcerated individuals were 12% more likely to be punished than a White incarcerated individual.

Inmates who are identified as non-White also received more misbehavior reports than White inmates.

The inspector general's review found that the correctional facilities with the largest racial disparities in the average number of misbehavior reports issued were Clinton, Coxsackie, Downstate, Gowanda and Lakeview. The two state prisons in Cayuga County, Auburn and Cayuga, ranked 13th and 28th, respectively.

According to Lang's report, DOCCS sought to address the racial disparities in discipline but the trends did not change over time. There was a slight increase in the racial disparities between 2017 and 2019, the inspector general's office said, and then a significant spike in 2020. In that year, Black and Hispanic inmates were 38% and 29% more likely than White inmates to get a misbehavior report.

"There is no doubt that the criminal justice system is just one of many systems that have a devastatingly disproportionate impact on New Yorkers of color," Lang said. "Sadly, as reflected by the six years of data in our report, although racial disparities may not start at the prison gates, unfortunately they also do not end there. We are hopeful that shining a light on this continuing inequality will contribute to changes in policy and practice that prioritize equal justice and dignity to incarcerated New Yorkers."

Lang recommended DOCCS require annual anti-bias training for staff and to collect more data about the disciplinary process. She also suggested using centralized hearing officers and expanding the use of fixed camera systems in all prisons.

In its response to Lang's report, DOCCS said it aims to "ensure that we operate a fair system in all aspects, from program and work assignments to the disciplinary process."

"The discipline process is an important component of DOCCS's efforts to provide that safe environment and is one way in which we endeavor to foster an environment that prepares incarcerated individuals for release," the department said. "DOCCS is happy to engage in a continuous process of improving its services and methods for ensuring that environment, including to the discipline process."