NY kids who get COVID-19 vaccine could win full college scholarship

New York is offering children who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine a life-changing incentive: If you get your shot, you could win a full scholarship to a public college or university.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that New York will hold a raffle to award 10 4-year scholarships each week, with the last drawing planned for July 7. The drawings are open to individuals age 12-17 who get their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

The contest opens Thursday. The scholarships will cover tuition, room and board to any public college or university in New York, which includes the State University of New York and City University of New York schools. Cuomo explained that there will be a website for children to confirm they received the Pfizer vaccine and enter the weekly drawings.

He encouraged students to get the vaccine early in the contest period because they will be entered in more drawings.

"It's a significant incentive for students," Cuomo said. "For a parent, you're worried about paying college tuition? Tell your 12-17-year-old to go out, get a shot. It protects the family, protects the 12-17-year-old, then they are eligible for our raffle."