NY kids who get COVID-19 vaccine could win full college scholarship

New York is offering children who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine a life-changing incentive: If you get your shot, you could win a full scholarship to a public college or university.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that New York will hold a raffle to award 10 4-year scholarships each week, with the last drawing planned for July 7. The drawings are open to individuals age 12-17 who get their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.
The contest opens Thursday. The scholarships will cover tuition, room and board to any public college or university in New York, which includes the State University of New York and City University of New York schools. Cuomo explained that there will be a website for children to confirm they received the Pfizer vaccine and enter the weekly drawings.
He encouraged students to get the vaccine early in the contest period because they will be entered in more drawings.
"It's a significant incentive for students," Cuomo said. "For a parent, you're worried about paying college tuition? Tell your 12-17-year-old to go out, get a shot. It protects the family, protects the 12-17-year-old, then they are eligible for our raffle."
The incentive aims to address the low vaccination rate among children ages 12-17. During his briefing Wednesday, Cuomo had a slide that showed the vaccination rate among children ages 12-17 was 8.7% — much lower than any other group.
He acknowledged that the Pfizer vaccine was only recently approved for children in the 12-15 age group. But he also said that another reason for the low vaccination rate is that "what they've heard for the past year is they are not a priority when it comes to COVID."
State-run clinics, including the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County, are offering the Pfizer vaccine. There have been local efforts to get more young people vaccinated. Cayuga County is conducting vaccination clinics at local schools this week.
"Get the vaccine, and get it early," Cuomo said. "It makes total sense. It's free, it's available, there's no appointments, it's smart and you also have a chance to win a full scholarship."
