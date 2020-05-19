NY labor chief: $9B in unemployment benefits paid, agency working through backlog

Reardon, who said that New York took "decisive and quick action" to process applications, acknowledged the challenges of responding to the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. She noted that more than 36 million Americans have filed for unemployment. The national jobless rate is 14.7%.

"All of these numbers are heartbreaking," Reardon said. "$9.2 billion paid in just 2 1/2 months is good because it means millions of New Yorkers are getting support. But it also means millions of New Yorkers are unemployed."

As New York appears to have assisted countless New Yorkers who had difficulties accessing their benefits, others are still waiting for help.

For the first time on Monday, Reardon provided details about the unemployment backlog — the people who filed claims, but haven't received any money.

According to Reardon, 1.2 million applications were submitted between March 2 and April 22 that have been approved by the Department of Labor and are now considered payable claims. Those who've had their claims approved can receive their benefits if they submit weekly certifications, a federal requirement.