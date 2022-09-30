NY labor chief accepts 40-hour overtime threshold for farmworkers

State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon has accepted a wage board's recommendation to lower the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 to 40 hours over the next decade.

Reardon announced her decision on Friday. The Farm Laborers Wage Board met in September to advance a report that outlined its recommendations for lowering the overtime threshold.

The phase-in process will begin in 2024 when the overtime standard is lowered from 60 to 56 hours. Every two years, it will be lowered by four hours until it reaches 40 hours in 2032.

Before the regulations are finalized, the state Department of Labor must complete a rulemaking process with a 60-day public comment period. More details will be posted on the wage board's website, dol.ny.gov/farm-laborers-wage-board.

"I come from a farm community myself, so I know how important the agricultural sector is to the New York state economy," Reardon said. "Based on the findings, I feel the Farm Laborers Wage Board's recommendations are the best path forward to ensure equity for farmworkers and success for agricultural businesses."

The wage board's recommendation and Reardon's decision follow a two-year process to review whether the overtime threshold should be adjusted. It was set at 60 hours in the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act that was signed into law in 2019. But that law also established the three-member wage board to examine if the overtime pay threshold should be lowered.

The wage board members were New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, former New York State AFL-CIO President Denis Hughes and former Buffalo Urban League President Brenda McDuffie. The panel held 14 public meetings to collect feedback from supporters and opponents of lowering the overtime standard for farmworkers.

When the board voted on its recommendations in January and approved its report in September, McDuffie and Hughes supported the 40-hour overtime threshold. Fisher voted no.

In a statement on Friday, Fisher panned the decision.

"Moving forward, farms will be forced to make difficult decisions on what they grow, the available hours they can provide to their employees, and their ability to compete in the marketplace," he said. "All of this was highlighted in the testimony and data that the wage board report and the commissioner simply ignored."

Critics of lowering the overtime threshold believe it will have a negative impact on farms. Some farmers have said that they will either shutter operations or move out of state due to the change. Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers hoped to avoid that scenario by including three tax credits in the 2022-23 state budget, including a refundable tax credit for overtime paid by farms.

However, agriculture organizations are disappointed that the state will move forward with lowering the overtime threshold. The Grow NY Farms Coalition called it an "ill-informed decision" that "threatens the security of our food supply, the retention of our skilled farmworkers, and the future of New York's farms." The group urged Hochul to intervene.

This story will be updated.