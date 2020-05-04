NY labor chief: Weekly certification needed to receive unemployment benefits

"We know that the end of this process is not having your application approved," Reardon said. "It's actually receiving your funds every week."

The state's unemployment system has been overwhelmed due to the coronavirus-induced economic shutdown. Over a seven-week period, the state Department of Labor processed 1.6 million unemployment claims. During the same period last year, Reardon said the department processed under 100,000 claims. So far, $4.6 billion in unemployment benefits have been distributed to New Yorkers.

But complaints about the process continue, even though the state has improved the website and added thousands of employees to answer phones. There are still reports that people who call the unemployment hotline can't connect with customer service representatives. And while many have received benefits, others have gone weeks without their claims being processed.

Reardon didn't provide a new tally of how many applications are pending. She also didn't reveal how many Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications are pending. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was established by the federal government to help those who aren't eligible for regular unemployment benefits.