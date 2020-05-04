NY labor chief: Weekly certification needed to receive unemployment benefits

A missed step in the unemployment filing process is causing "tens of thousands" of New Yorkers to not receive their benefits, according to the state's labor commissioner.
To receive unemployment benefits, applicants must complete the weekly certification process. The state Department of Labor issued the reminder on Monday after emailing 90,000 New Yorkers over the weekend to notify them that their applications are complete and they should begin to certify their weekly benefits.
Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said unemployed individuals who apply for aid are usually notified by letter that they should begin the weekly certifications. But the agency has seen a "large number" of people — tens of thousands, she said — who have processed applications but aren't receiving benefits because they haven't completed the weekly certifications.
The weekly certifications are required by federal law before someone receives unemployment assistance. New applicants will now receive an email in addition to the letter reminding them to certify their weekly benefits after their claim is processed.
Reardon advised that the best way to certify weekly benefits is by visiting the agency's website at labor.ny.gov/signin and clicking on unemployment services. Certification can be done over the phone by calling 1-888-581-5812.
"We know that the end of this process is not having your application approved," Reardon said. "It's actually receiving your funds every week."
The state's unemployment system has been overwhelmed due to the coronavirus-induced economic shutdown. Over a seven-week period, the state Department of Labor processed 1.6 million unemployment claims. During the same period last year, Reardon said the department processed under 100,000 claims. So far, $4.6 billion in unemployment benefits have been distributed to New Yorkers.
But complaints about the process continue, even though the state has improved the website and added thousands of employees to answer phones. There are still reports that people who call the unemployment hotline can't connect with customer service representatives. And while many have received benefits, others have gone weeks without their claims being processed.
Reardon didn't provide a new tally of how many applications are pending. She also didn't reveal how many Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications are pending. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was established by the federal government to help those who aren't eligible for regular unemployment benefits.
While she highlighted how much the agency has done to keep pace with the growing number of unemployment claims, she acknowledged there's more to do.
"We are working around the clock to make sure you receive the funds you deserve," Reardon said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
