NY labor commish proposes minimum wage hike for upstate workers

The minimum wage for upstate New York counties will likely increase at the end of the year.

State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued an order on Friday that proposes a $14.20-an-hour minimum wage for the counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester. The existing minimum wage for these counties is $13.20 an hour.

According to the state Department of Labor, Reardon will make a final decision on the hike after a public comment period that is open until Dec. 11. New Yorkers can provide feedback by emailing regulations@labor.ny.gov.

If the state moves forward with the minimum wage increase, it will take effect on Dec. 31.

"By raising the minimum wage incrementally, New York state is helping businesses adjust to the new rate, while giving low-wage workers the ability to better participate in our economy," Reardon said in a statement. "Continuing with the multi-year plan to raise the minimum wage is in line with market standards and ensures that no worker is left behind."

Reardon's directive is based on a report conducted by the state Division of Budget. The analysis considered several factors, including inflation, average wages, the job market recovery and regional unemployment rates.

The rulemaking process is part of the state's implementation of the $15 minimum wage that began in 2016. The $15 minimum wage was fully phased in for large New York City employers with 11 or more workers in 2018. The change took effect for small New York City employers in 2019.

In 2021, the minimum wage was set at $15 an hour for Long Island and Westchester County.

Counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester are subject to a slower phase-in schedule. According to the state Department of Labor, increases are based on an "indexed schedule to be set by the director of the Division of Budget in consultation with the Department of Labor following an annual review of the impact."

For the region that mostly consists of upstate New York, the minimum wage rate has increased from $9.70 an hour in 2016 to $13.20 at the end of last year.

If the proposed minimum wage hike is adopted, roughly 200,000 New Yorkers will benefit from the increase. The department said that includes 44% of whom are full-time workers and nearly one-quarter with children under age 18. An estimated 110,000 women will receive a raise if the minimum wage increases, which labor officials say will help close the gender pay gap.