NY launches COVID-19 maternity task force, eyes more birth centers

A state task force will examine the effects of the coronavirus on pregnancy and look to approve new birthing centers for expectant mothers.

The New York State Council on Women and Girls, led by Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, created the task force. DeRosa will chair the task force. Members include Christy Turlington Burns, founder of Every Mother Counts, and Christa Christakis, executive director of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists District II.

The main goal of the task force is to determine how to authorize birthing centers that mothers could use instead of going to hospitals. Several hospitals, especially in downstate New York, have a high number of COVID-19 patients.

"Birth centers can serve as a safe alternative for low-risk pregnancies — relieving the strain on hospitals and providing a supportive environment for mothers during an already stressful time," DeRosa said.

The task force will also work with regional perinatal centers to make recommendations to the governor on the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy. Those recommendations will be delivered to Gov. Andrew Cuomo by the end of the week.