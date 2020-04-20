NY launches COVID-19 maternity task force, eyes more birth centers

A state task force will examine the effects of the coronavirus on pregnancy and look to approve new birthing centers for expectant mothers.
The New York State Council on Women and Girls, led by Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, created the task force. DeRosa will chair the task force. Members include Christy Turlington Burns, founder of Every Mother Counts, and Christa Christakis, executive director of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists District II.
The main goal of the task force is to determine how to authorize birthing centers that mothers could use instead of going to hospitals. Several hospitals, especially in downstate New York, have a high number of COVID-19 patients.
"Birth centers can serve as a safe alternative for low-risk pregnancies — relieving the strain on hospitals and providing a supportive environment for mothers during an already stressful time," DeRosa said.
The task force will also work with regional perinatal centers to make recommendations to the governor on the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy. Those recommendations will be delivered to Gov. Andrew Cuomo by the end of the week.
Beyond the birthing centers and the general impact of the virus, the task force will be activated when necessary to "address any additional issues related to COVID-19 during pregnancy through postpartum period," according to a news release.
"Governor Cuomo and New York state have been national leaders in the fight against COVID-19 and the fact that they are prioritizing the health and safety of women and families during this crisis only further underscores that," Turlington Burns said.
Cuomo issued an executive order in late March to allow pregnant women to have their partners with them during deliveries in hospitals. The order was necessary after a ban on visitation at hospitals was in place and some hospitals decided not to make an exception that would allow partners to be present for births.
