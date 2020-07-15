NY launches COVID-19 rent relief program

Using federal COVID-19 relief funding, New York established a rental assistance program for tenants affected by the pandemic.
The program, which is administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal, provides a one-time subsidy paid to the landlords. Tenants won't need to repay the state, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
To be eligible for the aid, the renter must have a primary residence in New York and their household income, including unemployment benefits, must be below 80% of the area median income adjusted for household size. They also must have been "rent-burdened" — they pay more than 30% of their gross monthly income in rent — and lost income between April 1 and July 31.
The application period, which begins Thursday, will be open for two weeks. The application can be found at hcr.ny.gov/RRP.
Cuomo has issued executive orders that imposed a moratorium on evictions for tenants affected by COVID-19. But the orders didn't address rent payments, which would still be due once the moratorium expires.
Some state lawmakers endorsed the idea of canceling rent, especially after Cuomo signed another order that allowed property owners to delay mortgage payments due to the health crisis.
The state Legislature passed a measure that would create the rental assistance program and Cuomo signed the legislation.
"Since day one we made it clear that no New Yorkers should be thrown on the streets because of hardships caused by this pandemic," Cuomo said. "It's critically important that people are able to stay safely in their homes as we progress through our data-driven, phased reopening and the COVID Rent Relief Program reinforces that commitment with direct assistance to those in the greatest need."
The households with the greatest economic and social needs will be prioritized, according to Cuomo's office. This will be based on income, rent burden, percentage of income lost and the risk of homelessness.
Renters will be eligible to receive up to four months of rental assistance. Households must have at least one member who is a U.S. citizen or an eligible immigration status to qualify for the aid. Tenants who receive Section 8 vouchers for housing or who live in public housing aren't eligible for the assistance.
