NY launches COVID-19 rent relief program

Using federal COVID-19 relief funding, New York established a rental assistance program for tenants affected by the pandemic.

The program, which is administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal, provides a one-time subsidy paid to the landlords. Tenants won't need to repay the state, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

To be eligible for the aid, the renter must have a primary residence in New York and their household income, including unemployment benefits, must be below 80% of the area median income adjusted for household size. They also must have been "rent-burdened" — they pay more than 30% of their gross monthly income in rent — and lost income between April 1 and July 31.

The application period, which begins Thursday, will be open for two weeks. The application can be found at hcr.ny.gov/RRP.

Cuomo has issued executive orders that imposed a moratorium on evictions for tenants affected by COVID-19. But the orders didn't address rent payments, which would still be due once the moratorium expires.

Some state lawmakers endorsed the idea of canceling rent, especially after Cuomo signed another order that allowed property owners to delay mortgage payments due to the health crisis.