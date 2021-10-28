NY law aims to prevent gerrymandering in county redistricting

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed legislation that seeks to prevent gerrymandering at the local level.

The bill, which received near-unanimous support in the state Assembly but passed along party lines in the Senate, sets standards for how county legislative lines must be drawn.

According to the text of the law, districts must be "nearly equal in population as is practicable" and the difference in population between the most and least populous districts should not be more than 5% of the average population of all districts. Any redistricting must provide "substantially equal weight for the population of that county in the allocation of representation in the legislative body of that county."

Districts must be compact and consist of contiguous territories. They should not be drawn to favor incumbents or "any particular party or candidate." The law also aims to prevent redistricting that denies minority groups from participating in the political process.

"As bad actors across the country work to undermine public faith in our electoral institutions, the importance of clear and uniform rules to govern political representation has never been more critical," Hochul said in a statement. "This law will ensure the entirety of our state is governed by rules that are derived directly from the federal and state constitutions and ensure the right to equal participation in our political process."

The signing of the law occurs as both parties are facing criticism at the state and local levels for how they are handling redistricting.

An independent redistricting commission was established to redraw congressional and state legislative district lines. But it's widely believed that Democrats, which control both houses of the state legislature, will wind up drawing the new maps ahead of the 2022 elections.

Hochul has also publicly stated her desire to help Democrats pick up House seats in New York, which could help the party retain the majority next year.

At the local level, there is at least one example of Republicans attempting to redraw lines favorable to them. In Onondaga County, Republicans have been accused of attempting to fast-track the process for producing new county legislative maps. Democrats and Republicans have released their own redistricting proposals, and public hearings have been scheduled before the election.

The new state law, though, could slow down the process in Onondaga County. It may require one or both parties to revise their redistricting plans to meet the new standards.

The legislation signed by Hochul was sponsored by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and state Sen. James Skoufis. Skoufis, a Democrat, believes it will help standardize how legislative districts are drawn. Paulin, who is also a Democrat, thinks it will keep communities of interest whole and protect minority voting rights.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.