NEW YORK STATE

NY law ends 'puppy mill pipeline,' bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits

Pet Shops Sales Ban

Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md. Aug. 26, 2019. New York has become the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs, and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.” The new law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday will take effect in 2024.

 Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

To end what's called the "puppy mill pipeline," Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill that bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits. 

The legislation sponsored by state Sen. Michael Gianaris and Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal was supported by animal welfare groups, including the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Humane Society of the United States. It aims to end the practice of breeders, such as puppy mills, from sending dogs and other animals to pet stores where they are sold. 

The main concern about the so-called pipeline is the treatment of the animals by the breeders. Animal welfare groups say animals at commercial breeding facilities are usually kept in cages and are not provided proper food and veterinary care. 

"New Yorkers will no longer be duped by pet stores into spending thousands of dollars on puppies who are often ill and almost always sourced from dismal puppy mills," said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States." 

While the law will prohibit pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits, they can partner with animal shelters to give customers the option of adopting a pet. 

The bill received bipartisan support in the state Legislature. The Assembly vote was 134-15, while the Senate approved it by a 57-5 margin. 

"Today is a great day for our four-legged friends and a big step forward in our fight against abusive and inhumane puppy mills," Gianaris said. Rosenthal added, "New York state will no longer allow brutally inhumane puppy mills around the country to supply our pet stores and earn a profit off animal cruelty and unsuspecting consumers." 

The law will take effect in 2024. 

"Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment," Hochul said. 

10 Reasons Rescue Dogs Make the Best Pets . According to the ASPCA, approximately 670,000 shelter dogs are euthanized each year. . Before you choose your new family friend, consider these 10 reasons why rescue dogs make the best pets. . 1. You can adopt an older dog that is already trained. . 2. Unlike pet stores, adoption is all about finding the right pairing between pet and owner. 3. Shelters are a great source of information and resources even after adoption. 4. You have a broader selection of your dog’s breed, age, sex and personality. 5. Spaying and neutering is often provided by the shelter, free of charge. . 6. Adoption is much less expensive than pet stores or breeders. 7. Adopting helps prevent overpopulation in shelters and in the overall population. 8. Shelter dogs are less likely to have unknown health problems than dogs from puppy mills. . 9. Your adoption fees go towards the animal shelter, which is a great cause that deserves the support. 10. Rescue dogs deserve a second chance to find a loving home

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009.

