NY law ends 'puppy mill pipeline,' bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits

To end what's called the "puppy mill pipeline," Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill that bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits.

The legislation sponsored by state Sen. Michael Gianaris and Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal was supported by animal welfare groups, including the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Humane Society of the United States. It aims to end the practice of breeders, such as puppy mills, from sending dogs and other animals to pet stores where they are sold.

The main concern about the so-called pipeline is the treatment of the animals by the breeders. Animal welfare groups say animals at commercial breeding facilities are usually kept in cages and are not provided proper food and veterinary care.

"New Yorkers will no longer be duped by pet stores into spending thousands of dollars on puppies who are often ill and almost always sourced from dismal puppy mills," said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States."

While the law will prohibit pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits, they can partner with animal shelters to give customers the option of adopting a pet.

The bill received bipartisan support in the state Legislature. The Assembly vote was 134-15, while the Senate approved it by a 57-5 margin.

"Today is a great day for our four-legged friends and a big step forward in our fight against abusive and inhumane puppy mills," Gianaris said. Rosenthal added, "New York state will no longer allow brutally inhumane puppy mills around the country to supply our pet stores and earn a profit off animal cruelty and unsuspecting consumers."

The law will take effect in 2024.

"Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment," Hochul said.