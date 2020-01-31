NY lawmaker aims to improve helicopter safety after crash kills Kobe Bryant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I'm continuing to do my research on this one, but making sure that people are able to be safe in any form of transportation is something that's important to me," he said in a phone interview Friday.

Data recorders on helicopters, Bailey said, could be used to determine what caused a crash. The terrain warning systems, he continued, could help pilots during rough flights.

While the bill was introduced after the crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Bailey said he doesn't want to "leverage a tragedy."

"As somebody who was a huge fan of Mr. Bryant, I am loath to want to use his name or that of his family to generate interest for legislation," he added. "But I do believe because of his prominent stature and the lives he affected we can hopefully save some lives in the future by making helicopter transportation that much safer."

The bill doesn't have any cosponsors yet, but Bailey plans to speak with state Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Buffalo Democrat who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, about the legislation. He hopes to advance it this year.

Earlier this session, the state Legislature approved a package of limousine safety reforms. The bills were introduced after a limo crash in Schoharie County that killed 20 people in October 2018.

"Sometimes we have to find, however dark the cloud may be, a small silver lining in trying to make sure that, in the future, we can avoid mistakes and keep people safer," Bailey said.

