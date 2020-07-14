NY lawmaker amends bill that would've cut state aid for schools with 'race-based mascots'

A Democratic state senator has rewritten a bill that, in its original form, would've prevented New York schools with "race-based mascots" from receiving state aid.
State Sen. Peter Harckham introduced the legislation last week. The bill initially called for school districts to be excluded from receiving state funding if they have a "race-based mascot."
The bill defined a race-based mascot as "any person, animal or object used to represent a school district which is derived from a specific race or ethnicity or is based on certain characteristics of a specific race or ethnicity."
Under the original measure, school districts wouldn't receive state funding until they end the use of race-based mascots. If it passed the state Legislature and was signed by the governor, it would take effect in three years.
But on Tuesday, Harckham amended his bill. It no longer includes the threat to school districts that they would lose state funding because of the use of a race-based mascot.
Instead, Harckham wants school boards in districts that use race-based mascots to discuss racial sensitivity during a meeting at least once a year. According to the text of the bill, the requirement would remain in effect "until a school district disassociates completely with such race-based mascot."
"Today, we can no longer simply dismiss the idea that school or team nicknames and mascots are innocuous and do not hurt or offend other people," Harckham said in a statement. "The fact is, many mascots are grounded in, or borne from, a systemic racism that does not mesh with the democratic values we share and seek to protect."
He continued, "It's time we hold honest, respectful conversations and public hearings aimed at understanding what's wrong with these kinds of mascots and why they should be retired."
There is no explanation in Harckham's statement about why he amended the original bill, but politics may have been a factor.
Harckham's Republican opponent, Rob Astorino, has been critical of the legislation. Astorino, a former Westchester County executive and the Republicans' 2014 gubernatorial candidate, described the proposal as "asinine legislation."
Astorino noted that one school district, Mahopac, would lose more than $32 million in aid. Mahopac's sports team name is the Indians.
"Parents have enough concerns about getting their children safely back into the classroom without having to worry about their schools being shut down over political correctness run amok," Astorino said.
There have been prior attempts to encourage school districts to end the use of race-based mascots, specifically the use of Native American names or imagery. Some school districts in New York changed their team names or mascots.
The use of certain team names and mascots has received renewed attention due to the nationwide calls for action to address systemic racism. The Washington NFL team announced on Monday that it would retire the name "Redskins," which is considered to be a racial slur that's offensive to Native Americans.
