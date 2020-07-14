NY lawmaker amends bill that would've cut state aid for schools with 'race-based mascots'

"Today, we can no longer simply dismiss the idea that school or team nicknames and mascots are innocuous and do not hurt or offend other people," Harckham said in a statement. "The fact is, many mascots are grounded in, or borne from, a systemic racism that does not mesh with the democratic values we share and seek to protect."

He continued, "It's time we hold honest, respectful conversations and public hearings aimed at understanding what's wrong with these kinds of mascots and why they should be retired."

There is no explanation in Harckham's statement about why he amended the original bill, but politics may have been a factor.

Harckham's Republican opponent, Rob Astorino, has been critical of the legislation. Astorino, a former Westchester County executive and the Republicans' 2014 gubernatorial candidate, described the proposal as "asinine legislation."

Astorino noted that one school district, Mahopac, would lose more than $32 million in aid. Mahopac's sports team name is the Indians.

"Parents have enough concerns about getting their children safely back into the classroom without having to worry about their schools being shut down over political correctness run amok," Astorino said.