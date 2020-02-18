NY lawmaker, former correctional officer, wants to end double-bunking in state prisons

DOCCS Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci testified at a state budget hearing last week and was asked about double-bunking. He disputed claims that double-bunking has contributed to violence in prisons — he believes other factors, including gangs, are to blame — and said that the state wouldn't be able to close additional prisons if double-bunking is prohibited.

Annucci also defended the use of double-bunking. He explained that inmates wouldn't be in those living situations for a long period because of the turnover in the prison system.

But there are Democrats and Republicans who believe that double-bunking should be eliminated. Jones' bill is supported by Assemblyman David Weprin, a Democrat who chairs the Assembly Committee on Correction, and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, an Oswego County Republican.

"(DOCCS) should immediately take steps to address the overcrowding in medium dorms by removing double bunks and limiting the number of inmates in those dorms to a maximum of 50," Jones said. "This must be done before the state ever considers closing any more facilities. Our corrections staff has a very difficult job as it is, and overcrowding these dormitories makes it even more difficult."

