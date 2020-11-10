NY lawmaker proposes earlier absentee ballot counts

In New York, the counting of absentee ballots usually doesn't start until days after Election Day. That would change under a new bill proposed by a top Democratic state lawmaker.
State Sen. Michael Gianaris, the deputy majority leader of the state Senate, has introduced legislation that would allow for absentee ballots to be canvassed — opened and counted — beginning at 6 p.m. on election nights.
If the bill is approved, local election boards would check the validity of absentee ballot envelopes as they arrive instead of waiting until the canvass.
"There is no good excuse for election results to continue to be up in the air weeks and months after people have already cast their votes," Gianaris, D-Queens, said. "Our Senate majority will continue to do the work of improving our election processes to ensure everyone has easy access to the ballot and election results are clear and timely."
New York expanded eligibility to apply and receive absentee ballots this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there was no change to the process of opening and counting the ballots, which still happens days after Election Day.
Many New York counties didn't begin their absentee ballot counts until this week — one week after Election Day. If there are legal challenges or other delays, it can lengthen the time it takes to count the ballots.
State Sen. David Carlucci, a supporter of Gianaris's proposal, said that with increased absentee ballot usage, changes are needed in how mail-in ballots are counted.
"The fact that we cannot call local races until weeks after Election Day is obscure and confusing to the public," he said. "Now we need a political interpreter to tell us who might have won and who has a chance."
The bill has other supporters in the state Senate, state Sens. Brad Hoylman and Diane Savino. It likely won't be considered until early next year when the Senate returns for the 2021 legislative session.
