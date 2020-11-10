NY lawmaker proposes earlier absentee ballot counts

In New York, the counting of absentee ballots usually doesn't start until days after Election Day. That would change under a new bill proposed by a top Democratic state lawmaker.

State Sen. Michael Gianaris, the deputy majority leader of the state Senate, has introduced legislation that would allow for absentee ballots to be canvassed — opened and counted — beginning at 6 p.m. on election nights.

If the bill is approved, local election boards would check the validity of absentee ballot envelopes as they arrive instead of waiting until the canvass.

"There is no good excuse for election results to continue to be up in the air weeks and months after people have already cast their votes," Gianaris, D-Queens, said. "Our Senate majority will continue to do the work of improving our election processes to ensure everyone has easy access to the ballot and election results are clear and timely."

New York expanded eligibility to apply and receive absentee ballots this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there was no change to the process of opening and counting the ballots, which still happens days after Election Day.