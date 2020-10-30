NY lawmaker wants to amend early voting law to require more poll sites

With long lines reported at several early voting locations across New York, one state legislator is proposing a change to the law that would require counties to have more poll sites.
State Sen. Michael Gianaris wants to mandate that every county has a minimum of one early voting location for every 25,000 registered voters. Under the law that was approved by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2019, counties must have one early voting site for every 50,000 registered voters.
The plan likely wouldn't change much for counties with less than 50,000 registered voters. But for larger counties, it could double or triple the required number of early voting locations.
Under Gianaris's proposal, Onondaga County would be required to have 12 early voting locations, up from its current minimum of six sites. There would be significantly more poll sites in New York City's five boroughs. Queens, which has nearly 1.3 million registered voters, would be required to have at least 48 early voting locations. For Brooklyn, there would need to be a minimum of 66 sites.
"Boards of elections failed to adequately provide enough early voting opportunities this year," said Gianaris, a Queens Democrat and the deputy majority leader in the Senate. "All over the state, people have been waiting several hours to vote, which is not what our democracy should look like. The current structure of our boards of elections has failed to fulfill its primary mission of facilitating voting. Drastic reform is necessary."
Early voting has been a popular option for New York voters. Through the first six days of early voting, more than 1.6 million New Yorkers have cast ballots — 12.77% of all voters in the state.
Richmond County (Staten Island) has the highest turnout, with 21.58% of voters casting ballots during early voting. The other top-performing counties are in upstate, including Cayuga and Erie.
Most counties with high voter turnout during early voting have more than the minimum number of polling locations required by the state. According to The Citizen's review of data provided by the state, 12 of the 15 counties with the highest voter turnout rates have more than the minimum number of locations.
New York became the 38th state to allow early voting when the law was signed last year. Early voting began with the local elections in 2019 and was in effect for the state's primary elections this year.
State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, who chairs the Senate Elections Committee, said it's important to make voting easier and accessible to New Yorkers.
"I am grateful to the poll workers diligently managing the extraordinary turnout this year, but we must do more," he said. "As we heard during our elections committee hearings this year, and as we are seeing on the ground across our city, there is clearly a need for an even greater expansion of early voting to ensure everyone has access to the polls."
