NY lawmaker wants to amend early voting law to require more poll sites

Early voting has been a popular option for New York voters. Through the first six days of early voting, more than 1.6 million New Yorkers have cast ballots — 12.77% of all voters in the state.

Richmond County (Staten Island) has the highest turnout, with 21.58% of voters casting ballots during early voting. The other top-performing counties are in upstate, including Cayuga and Erie.

Most counties with high voter turnout during early voting have more than the minimum number of polling locations required by the state. According to The Citizen's review of data provided by the state, 12 of the 15 counties with the highest voter turnout rates have more than the minimum number of locations.

New York became the 38th state to allow early voting when the law was signed last year. Early voting began with the local elections in 2019 and was in effect for the state's primary elections this year.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, who chairs the Senate Elections Committee, said it's important to make voting easier and accessible to New Yorkers.

"I am grateful to the poll workers diligently managing the extraordinary turnout this year, but we must do more," he said. "As we heard during our elections committee hearings this year, and as we are seeing on the ground across our city, there is clearly a need for an even greater expansion of early voting to ensure everyone has access to the polls."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.