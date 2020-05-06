NY lawmakers aim to shutter live-animal markets to prevent spread of diseases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Live-animal markets would be closed in New York under a proposal by two state lawmakers.

Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal and state Sen. Luis Sepulveda authored legislation that would shut down live-animal markets in New York. The state Agriculture and Markets commissioner would be directed to suspend licenses for existing markets and would stop issuing new licenses. A state task force would be established to examine whether regulations could allow the slaughterhouses to resume operations.

The task force would consist of members appointed by the governor and both houses of the state Legislature.

There is renewed concern about live-animal markets in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While research continues, it's believed that COVID-19 may have originated from a wet market in Wuhan, China.

Other diseases have been linked to wet markets. SARS, which like COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, may have originated from animals sold at a Chinese wet market.

There are more than 80 live-animal markets in New York City. State law prevents the slaughterhouses from operating near residential buildings, but the lawmakers said that many are in violation of that measure.