NY lawmakers approve gender-neutral bathrooms for restaurants, schools

ALBANY — Single-occupancy bathrooms in public spaces will soon have to be gender-neutral if Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs a recently passed bill into law.

The bill, which the Legislature passed last week, applies to public restrooms built for a single person's use, including those in restaurants, bars, retail stores, schools, SUNY colleges and factories.

If signed into law, those establishments would be required to update their signage to reflect that anyone may use the restroom, regardless of their gender. Traditional men's and women's signs would need to be replaced within 90 days.

The legislation builds on a similar bill signed into law last year, which applied the change to all state-owned or state-operated buildings in New York. It's meant to protect people from discrimination regardless of their gender identity.

"Everyone should be able to access public accommodations without fear of discrimination or harassment, no matter their gender or gender identity," said Assemblyman Danny O'Donnell, D-Manhattan, who sponsored the measure.