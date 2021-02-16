NY lawmakers asking state to forgive unemployment benefit overpayments

The state Department of Labor overpaid more than $114 million in jobless benefits, but a group of state senators hopes that the agency will not require recipients to return the overpayments.

In a letter led by state Sen. Liz Krueger and signed by 11 other senators, the lawmakers inform state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon that they have heard from constituents who were notified by the department that they owe "thousands of dollars of what they believed were legitimate benefits."

When Congress approved enhanced unemployment benefits — $600 payments were sent in addition to the weekly benefits — it required the overpayment of unemployment benefits to be collected. No waiver would be given, which meant the states were forced to recover the overpayments.

But that changed in the most recent COVID-19 relief legislation. States can forgive or waive the overpayments. Many states are using this option, the senators explained, because of financial hardship or if an error was made by an employer or unemployment agency.