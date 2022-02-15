NY lawmakers eye cabinet-level status for veterans agency

The state Division of Veterans' Services could get a rank advancement.

A group of state legislators is proposing a bill that would elevate the division to a cabinet-level department. The agency would have its own commissioner nominated by the governor and would be similar in structure to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which is a federal cabinet-level department within the executive branch.

The state Division of Veterans' Service was created in 1945 to assist World War II veterans. It operates under the state Office of General Services.

State Sen. John Brooks, a Long Island Democrat and one of the sponsors of the legislation, highlighted the bipartisan support for the bill. The cosponsors include Republican Assemblymen John Lemondes and Brian Manktelow, both of whom represent Cayuga County districts.

"Together we recognize that it is time to elevate this division to a cabinet-level department so that we reach the needs of every veteran across the state and create a more centralized and powerful voice for advocacy," said Brooks, who chairs the state Senate Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs. "By passing this bill we can finally give veterans a seat at the table in the governor's cabinet."

The bill would also establish a new veterans' services law to consolidate programs under one section and encourage coordination between other agencies to help veterans access benefits, such as education, housing assistance and mental health care. According to lawmakers, an estimated 17% of New York veterans are accessing their benefits.

Assemblywoman Didi Barrett, who is sponsoring the legislation in her chamber, thinks New York can do better.

"It is time for New York state to elevate the existing Division of Veterans' Services — founded 75 years ago to service World War II veterans — to a one-stop veterans department with a commissioner and an expanded budget commensurate with the expanded programming and responsibilities."

