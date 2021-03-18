NY lawmakers form bipartisan Upstate Jobs Caucus

Ten state legislators, five from each major political party, have formed a caucus with a focus on upstate New York.

The Upstate Jobs Caucus is co-chaired by state Sen. Daphne Jordan, a Republican, and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, a Democrat. The caucus held its first meeting last week.

The caucus has a four-point platform, which includes economic development reform, education reform, government reform and supporting the innovation economy.

The creation of the caucus was announced by Martin Babinec, an entrepreneur and investor who founded the Upstate Jobs Party in 2016 when he ran for Congress.

"The willingness of this bipartisan slate of legislators to work together for change is a critical achievement in efforts to reform state government," Babinec said. "We know that we must unite to seek reform within our state government, and these legislators are the dynamic leaders committed to begin that important work."

State Sens. Pam Helming and Peter Oberacker, both of whom represent parts of Cayuga County, are among the founding members of the caucus. Two other Senate Republicans are members — state Sens. Joe Griffo and Mike Martucci.