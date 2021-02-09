NY lawmakers get inside look at state prison affected by COVID-19 outbreak

With more than 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state prison and parole systems, New York lawmakers are visiting correctional facilities, jails and detention centers to assess the response to the pandemic.

The first visit was to Fishkill Correctional Facility in late January. State Sen. Julia Salazar, who chairs the Senate Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee, was among the lawmakers who toured the medium-security prison in the Hudson Valley.

Fishkill was the site of one of the early COVID-19 outbreaks in a New York state prison. According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, there have been 146 confirmed cases in the facility. Six incarcerated people have died, the most virus-related deaths in any state prison.

Salazar, D-Brooklyn, told The Citizen in an interview that a priority for the group is to see how the COVID-19 regulations are being implemented and to hold facilities accountable. She was also interested in visiting Fishkill because of its history. Before it became a state prison, it was a psychiatric hospital.

There are mental health services offered at the prison — the state Office of Mental Health has a presence there — and there is a long-term care unit for older incarcerated people.